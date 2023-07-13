MPD: Two men killed in shooting on Hugh Street identified

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have released the identities of the two men killed in a shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Hugh Street.

Once they arrived, they found 25-year-old Melvin Steiner, Jr., and 21-year-old Lamarch Russell, Jr. with fatal gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.