MPD: Second person dies in June car crash

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say a second person has died in a fatal crash that happened in June.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on June 22 on Northern Boulevard near 6th Street.

Once officers and fire medics arrived, they located a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by 58-year-old Walter Foster, of Waterbury, CT, with fatal injuries. Foster was pronounced dead on the scene.

They also located a 2018 Chevy Malibu driven by 33-year-old Chanell Tell, of Montgomery, with life-threatening injuries. Tell was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries today.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.