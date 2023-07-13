Trojans name Leanna Johnson Assistant Softball Coach

Troy Softball

by Lindsey Bonner

After wrapping up her career playing for the Trojans, Leanne Johnson will take on a new role with the softball team as their assistant coach.

“This is a big-time hire for Troy Softball,” says Head Coach Eric Newell. “Leanna had an incredible career at Troy, and we are thrilled to add her to our coaching staff. We are grateful to our administration for giving us the green light to move forward with the hire. Leanna loves Troy from top to bottom and is a perfect addition to our staff. She has a tremendous passion for the game, and I truly believe that her charismatic personality will help us cultivate, develop, and mentor several of our younger players.”

Johnson was the winningest pitcher in program history. During her five years playing at Troy she earned a 101-41 overall record on the mound. Johnson also tallied 1,058 strikeouts over 890 innings and a 1.98 ERA.

“I am excited to be able to stay at a place that I love so much and is home,” Johnson said. “I am so thankful to Coach Newell, Coach Decker and Coach Shelnutt for this opportunity to begin my coaching career at Troy. Troy Athletics and the Wiregrass Community have supported and embraced me tremendously during my playing career, and there is nowhere else I’d rather start my professional journey than at Troy.”

The Brantley, Alabama native finished her playing career at Troy as the NCAA active leader in wins, innings pitched, and games started and appearances. Johnson also lead Division I in shutouts and complete games, she also ranked second in strikeouts.