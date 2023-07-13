Troy Men’s Golf Coach accepts assistant position at Alabama

Troy Men's Golf

by Lindsey Bonner

Troy Men’s Head Golf Coach, Forrest Schultz, steps down from his position at Troy to accept an assistant coaching position with Alabama Men’s Golf.

“Forrest did a phenomenal job in his two years building Troy Golf back to a level of national prominence and competitiveness, as evidenced by the program winning four tournament titles, having 13 top-five finishes, competing for a conference championship title in match play, having an individual participate in the NCAA Championship and our team participating in postseason play,” says Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones. “We have high expectations for our golf program that is matched with our resources, tradition, history, culture, facility, and Forrest’s tenure as a Trojan added to that legacy. We wish Forrest, Holly and their family the best of luck in the future.”

“My time at Troy University has been nothing short of incredible,” Schultz said. “I can’t say thank you enough to Troy University, Chancellor Hawkins and Brent Jones for the opportunity they provided me and my family to come coach here. I would like to personally thank Brent Jones for his leadership and trust in me during my time. Brent’s relentlessness in providing resources and support are major reasons for our success. Also, thank you to my players. These guys bought in on day one with what I wanted to do, and because of that faith, we were able to win multiple tournaments, break multiple records, and move the needle for Troy Men’s Golf.”