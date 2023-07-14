Police seeking suspect in theft from Opelika Walmart

by WAKA 8

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Opelika police need your help finding the suspect in a theft at Walmart on Pepperell Parkway.

Police say the theft happened on April 30. Investigators say the pictured suspect bought two televisions using a stolen credit card. They say the suspect left the store in a gray Dodge flatbed truck in an unknown direction.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the suspect stealing a purse that was lost in the area of Frederick Road and Gateway Drive.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-colored hat, gray pullover and black shorts. Police say there are no other details available for release at this time.

The suspect is wanted for theft of property 2nd degree, a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. If you know where he can be found, call (334) 215-STOP.