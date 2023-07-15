Woman killed in head-on crash in Pike County

by WAKA 8

A woman has been killed in a head-on crash in Pike County that also left a man and a baby injured.

Alabama State Troopers say 25-year-old Hailley Wolski of Adairsville, Georgia, was driving a car that collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by 80-year-old Ramon Stroud of Goshen. Investigators say Wolski was not using a seat belt. She was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery where she later died.

A one-year-old baby who was riding with Wolski was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. In addition, Stroud was also taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators say the crash happened at about 8:35 this morning on Pike County 2201 about 10 miles east of Troy.