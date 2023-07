by WAKA 8

A man has been killed after crashing a car in Macon County.

Alabama State Troopers say 20-year-old Mykola Baidak of Canton, Georgia, was driving the car when it left the road, hit several trees and overturned. Investigators say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 29 about three miles south of Tuskegee at about 4:25AM Saturday.