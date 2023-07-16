Temperatures trend hotter, not much rain for heat relief this week

by Ben Lang

Sunday was another hot and humid day across central and south Alabama. Daytime highs ranged from the low to mid 90s, while afternoon heat indices peaked between 100 and 105°. Showers and storms were few and far between during the afternoon. Although, isolated showers remain possible Sunday evening. However, many miss out on the chance for cooling rain. Sunday night looks mainly dry and partly cloudy after midnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Temperatures trend hotter this week with highs in the mid to upper 90s through Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday could be the hottest days, with high temperatures in many locations in the upper 90s. Afternoon heat indices could be near or above 105° this week, especially Wednesday through Friday as humidity rises. Heat advisories could be issued for part or all of our area later this week as a result.

The chance for rain rises next weekend, especially Saturday. Models show a front pushing into the southeast, increasing the coverage of showers and storms in our area. The front may move to our south Sunday into early next week. That could suppress rain chances those days. However, that may also result in less afternoon heat, with highs in the low 90s each day.