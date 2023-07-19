Autauga County deputies looking for missing 14-year-old girl

by WAKA 8

Autauga County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a missing girl.

Deputies want to find 14-year-old Klarissa King. She was last seen on Monday, July 17, at about 2:30PM. She may have been wearing green slides in the area of Hilltop Farm Road in Prattville.

She has brown hair and blond tips. She is five feet tall and 114 pounds. Her eyes are hazel.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Klarissa King, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at

(334) 361-2500 or call 911.