Barrett Gilbreath launches campaign for Montgomery mayor

by WAKA 8

Barrett Gilbreath has kicked off his campaign for Montgomery mayor with an event in Cloverdale.

Gilbreath is a businessman and Montgomery native. He attended Jefferson Davis High School and Auburn University.

Gilbreath says if he’s elected, he wants better public safety and more opportunities, especially for the younger generation in Montgomery.

He told WAKA 8 that people need to stop being divided by national political issues and get back to the basics.

Gilbreath faces Mayor Steven Reed, who is running for a second term, along with Victorrus Felder and Marcus McNeal.

The Montgomery city elections are Tuesday, August 22.