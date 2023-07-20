Alabama Back to School Sales Tax Holiday Weekend runs July 21-23

by WAKA 8

The state of Alabama is holding its 18th annual back to school sales tax holiday weekend.

Starting Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23, the state is waiving its four percent sales tax on school-related supplies, computers and clothing.

More than 300 cities and counties are also waiving their local taxes. To find out if your city and county are participating, click here.

Exempt items include:

clothing prices at $100 or less per article school supplies valued at $50 or less per item books that cost $30 or less per book tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less



For more information about the sales tax holiday weekend, visit the Alabama Retail Association website.