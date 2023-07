Alabama hosts Fan Day on August 5th

Alabama Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Alabama’s Football Team will host Fan Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, August 5th from 2:30 to 4:30.

At the conclusion of the team’s open practice, there will be a team autograph session for those who are a member Yea Alabama.

Fans can enter the stadium at 1:30, with the open practice beginning at 2:30.