Capital City Singing Returns to the City of Montgomery

by Carrington Cole

Beautiful singing could be heard at Old Alabama Town today.

The Alabama Center for Traditional Culture and the Alabama Folklife Association hosted the Capital City Shape Note Singing in downtown Montgomery. During the day-long event, traditional singers from across the state performed from shape note hymn books published in Alabama, including songs from ‘The Sacred Harp’ hymn book.

“We have people from all over Alabama, usually this one is a little smaller,” stated Annemarie Anderson, who is the Director of the Alabama Center for Traditional Culture. “Our rotundum singing which we hold in the Archives in February brings people from all over the state.”

The first Capital City Singing started in 1986, with today being the first time it has been held again since 2019. The singing event is open to the public to sing along or to just observe.

The Capital City Shape Note Singing started at 9:30a.m. and ended around 3p.m. this afternoon.