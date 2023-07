by WAKA 8

A Montgomery man has been killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in Macon County.

Alabama State Troopers say 34-year-old Jefferson Houston was driving a pickup truck that left the interstate and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened Tuesday at around 12:20PM, but information is just now being released. It happened about 10 miles west of Tuskegee.