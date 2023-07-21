Heat & Storm Threat Continues

by Shane Butler

Dangerous heat lingers into the evening hours but relief is on the way over the weekend. Heat indices will hover between 105 and 112 degrees through 9pm. You should continue to take it easy and stay hydrated. A break in this heat will come as a frontal boundary moves through the state Saturday. We expect rain and storms to develop ahead and along the boundary. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning strikes. Be sure to head in doors when thunder roars! The front will push farther into south Alabama Sunday. We expect the better chance for rain and storms to be over our southern counties. Some drier air will try to work into the area behind the front. Sunday could actually turnout to be fairly nice for most areas along and north of the 80/85 corridor. High temps will only manage the upper 80s to lower 90s for a change. Early next week is looking mainly sunny and drier. High pressure will build over us and that will keep our weather quiet for several days. Temps will hover in the lower to mid 90s for highs while overnight lows drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.