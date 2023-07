by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning.

Police say 41-year-old Craig Adair of Montgomery was shot at about 10AM in the 6100 block of Eric Lane, which is off Troy Highway. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say they have charged 28-year-old Kendrick Moorer of Montgomery with capital murder. He is being held without bond.