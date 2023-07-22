16-year-old boy charged with capital murder in Montgomery homicide

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say a 16-year-old boy is the second suspect arrested in a man’s shooting death.

Police say he has been charged with capital murder. His name hasn’t been released.

He is charged in the shooting death of 41-year-old Craig Adair of Montgomery. Adair was shot at around 10AM yesterday in the 6100 block of Eric Lane, which is off Troy Highway. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

As WAKA 8 has reported, police say they have also charged 28-year-old Kendrick Moorer of Montgomery with capital murder. He is being held without bond.

Police say the teenager is also being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.