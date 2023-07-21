The Crimson Tide earns 16 spots for Preseason All-SEC

Alabama Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The Alabama Crimson Tide earn 16 spots on the Preseason All-SEC Team. Voted on by media members who attended SEC Media Days, the Crimson Tide was picked to win the western division of the SEC and finish second overall in the conference.

Below are the players who were selected to the preseason All-SEC Teams.

First Team:

JC Latham- Offensive Line

Dallas Turner- Linebacker

Kool-Aid McKinstry- Defensive Back

Kneeland Hibbett- Long Snapper

Kool-Aid McKinstry- Return Specialist

Second Team:

Jase McClellan- Running Back

Ja’Corey Brooks- Wide Receiver

Tyler Booker- Offensive Line

Seth McLaughlin- Offensive Line

Jaheim Oatis- Defensive Line

Justin Eboigbe- Defensive Line

Malachi Moore- Defensive Back

Third Team:

Jermaine Burton- Wide Receiver

Tim Smith- Defensive Line

Chris Braswell- Linebacker