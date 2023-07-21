The Crimson Tide earns 16 spots for Preseason All-SEC
Alabama Football
The Alabama Crimson Tide earn 16 spots on the Preseason All-SEC Team. Voted on by media members who attended SEC Media Days, the Crimson Tide was picked to win the western division of the SEC and finish second overall in the conference.
Below are the players who were selected to the preseason All-SEC Teams.
First Team:
JC Latham- Offensive Line
Dallas Turner- Linebacker
Kool-Aid McKinstry- Defensive Back
Kneeland Hibbett- Long Snapper
Kool-Aid McKinstry- Return Specialist
Second Team:
Jase McClellan- Running Back
Ja’Corey Brooks- Wide Receiver
Tyler Booker- Offensive Line
Seth McLaughlin- Offensive Line
Jaheim Oatis- Defensive Line
Justin Eboigbe- Defensive Line
Malachi Moore- Defensive Back
Third Team:
Jermaine Burton- Wide Receiver
Tim Smith- Defensive Line
Chris Braswell- Linebacker