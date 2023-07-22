Hot with isolated storms Sunday, hotter next week

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms were scattered across our area Saturday morning and afternoon. Some storms were strong to severe, producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts. Showers and storms remain scattered about Saturday evening, but most of them fade away by midnight. The sky becomes partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Sunday looks partly cloudy and hot with isolated daytime showers or storms. However, Sunday’s heat appears manageable for late July, with highs in the low 90s. Rain fades away Sunday night. Sunday night lows fall into the low 70s. Next week begins mainly sunny, rain-free, and hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Daily rain chances look very low Wednesday through next weekend, with high temperatures in the mid 90s.