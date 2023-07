by WAKA 8

A man driving an SUV has been killed in a crash in Wilcox County.

Alabama State Troopers say 46-year-old Zechariah Jones of Pine Hill was driving the SUV that left the roadway and struck a tree. Investigators say Jones was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 9:20PM last night on Wilcox County 30, approximately 10 miles south of Pine Hill.