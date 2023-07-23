Man killed in pickup truck crash in Coosa County

by WAKA 8

A man riding in a pickup truck has been killed in a crash in Coosa County.

Alabama State Troopers say 24-year-old Corey Housey of Rockford was riding in the truck without a seat belt when it left the road and hit several trees.

Investigators say the driver, 23-year-old Dawson Horn of Goodwater, was also injured and is being treated at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City.

The wreck happened at about 6:43PM last night on Bywater Road, about 12 miles south of Alexander City.