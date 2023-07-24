16-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say a 16-year-old boy has died after being shot two days ago.

Police say on Saturday at about 8PM, they were called to a hospital where the teenager had arrived with a gunshot wound. He died today.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.

They have released no other information.

If you have a tip to help in the investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. You will remain anonymous.