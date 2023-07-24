Hoover Police: Carlee Russell was never kidnapped

by WAKA 8

Hoover police say the attorney for Carlee Russell says she was not kidnapped.

At a news conference late this afternoon, Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said that Russell’s attorney provided them with a statement, saying Russell was not kidnapped on July 14, never saw a toddler on the side of Interstate 459 and had never left the Hoover area when she vanished for 49 hours.

The statement said that it was a single act and that she had not received any help. She said that she apologizes to the community, to the volunteers who searched for her, to Hoover police and other agencies, her family and her friends. Her attorney said she asks for prayers while she deals with her issues.

As WAKA 8 has reported, Russell, 25, disappeared for two days after calling 911 to report a toddler wandering on Interstate 459 late Thursday night, July 13. She had told investigators she had stopped to see about the child, but was abducted.. She arrived home by walking on Saturday, July 15.

Last week, Derzis said investigators had been unable to verify her account and turned up evidence that cast doubt on her story.

Today, Derzis says information will be provided to the Jefferson County district attorney in the Bessemer division to determine whether criminal charges will be filed against her. He said he doesn’t have a dollar figure on the cost to his department or the others for the amount of effort they put forth in searching for her.