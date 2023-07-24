Troy picked as a favorite to win the Sun Belt Western Division

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Ahead of the Sun Belt Conference’s Media Days in New Orleans, the football head coaches of the conference were asked to vote on who their favorites were to win both the eastern and western divisions. The Trojans received 10 of the 14 first-place votes in the conference’s western division.

Also ahead of Sun Belt Media Days, the conference named their Preseason All-Sun Belt Team with several Trojans making the cut. Below are the Trojans and their respective teams.

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Defense:

TJ Jackson- Defensive Line

Richard Jibunor- Defensive Line

Reddy Streward- Defensive Back

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense:

Kimani Vidal- Running Back

Daniel King- Offensive Line

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense:

Javon Solomon- Defensive Line

Dell Pettus- Defensive Back

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams:

Kimani Vidal- All Purpose