Bret Michaels concert in Montgomery postponed

by WAKA 8

The Bret Michaels concert scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, in Montgomery has been postponed.

The Montgomery Performing Arts Center says that the concert is being moved to Friday, November 10. Officials say it’s due to unforeseen circumstances.

Michaels came to fame as the lead singer of the rock band Poison.

His concert is part of his “Party Gras” tour that stretches across the U.S. and Canada through next February.

MPAC says if you purchased tickets for the July concert, they will be honored for the November concert date.