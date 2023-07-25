Pay It Forward: Janaya Herring of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Janaya Herring started a mentoring group called “Hey Little Sister” for girls ages 5-18. She brings them to her home for arts and crafts, and they raise money to go on fun trips. But it’s more about having someone they can count on.

We asked her why she does it.

“Because I love kids.,” said Herring. “Because there was always somebody there to help me.”

And those girls aren’t her only kids. In fact, Herring has a full house of her own.

“She took in these kids that weren’t hers. She’s raising seven of them on top of her four, so she was a single mom of 11. She’s had two of them from birth. So she has that nature, nurturing nature,” said Sabrina Simmons, Herring’s mother and nominator.

“She makes me so proud and just watching the things that she do to help other people, it’s just heartfelt,” said Simmons.