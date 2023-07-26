2-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Elmore County

by WAKA 8

A two-year-old boy in Elmore County was the victim of an accidental shooting, investigators say.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin told WAKA 8 today that the shooting happened at a home over the weekend.

Franklin says the boy’s father had grabbed a gun to check on a noise outside. When he returned, Franklin says the father laid the gun on a nightstand in a bedroom.

Franklin says the boy later found the gun and shot himself. He died on the way to the hospital.

Franklin says this shooting has been ruled an accident and no charges will be filed.

WAKA 8 is not naming the people involved out of respect for the family.