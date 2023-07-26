Autauga County Schools to provide free breakfast, lunch to all students

by WAKA 8

The Autauga County school system has announced that all students can get free breakfast and lunch in the 2023-24 school year.

Autauga County Schools is participating in the USDA’s National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, under the Community Eligibility Provision.

Students don’t need to apply or provide information. They can simply eat the meals.

School leaders say this is a pilot program. It it’s successful, it could be available through the 2026-2027 school year.

They say participation is key. All students are encouraged to participate to ensure success and program longevity. Students may enjoy full meals every school day or supplement meals from home with school-provided items such as fruit, vegetables and milk.

“I am thrilled that we have the ability to offer meals free to every student in our district,” Audra Segers, Director of Child Nutrition Program said. “Food insecurity, due in part to economic inflation, is a real concern for many families. I’m excited that this program can help eliminate at least one worry for parents and students so they can focus on learning and making the most of this school year.”