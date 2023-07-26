Double shooting in East Montgomery injures two men, suspect arrested

by Jerome Jones

Montgomery Police say two men were injured in a double shooting in East Montgomery Tuesday night.

An MPD spokesperson says police were called to the 7800 block of Vaughn Rd. at about 9PM Tuesday.

WAKA staff members witnessed a crime scene at the Circle-K convenience store at the corner of Vaughn and Taylor Rd.

Police say two men were taken to the hospital with what are said to be non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both injured men were taken into custody on pending charges, but after investigation police arrested 31 year old Cruz Woodard.

Woodard is charged with second degree assault and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Center.

No other details were released.