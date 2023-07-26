Uniontown Police & ALEA investigate rash of shootings

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Uniontown Police are investigating a string of shootings — that left one person dead — another person paralyzed — and two people hurt.

Chief Pamela Wilson made history 3 weeks ago — when she was sworn in as the first black female police chief — in the city of Uniontown.

Then during her second week on the job — there was a shooting in the city — three days in a row.

Wilson says in the first shooting a man accidentally shot himself in the hand with a shotgun.

“They were able to save his hand, but he lost two fingers,” said Wilson.

In the second shooting — a man was shot in the leg — while he was driving down the street.

“The subject did advise that he didn’t have any knowledge of who shot at him or what not.”

The third shooting happened at the Meadows Apartments.

Wilson says a 14 year old juvenile is now paralyzed from the waist down — after he was shot in the back.

“Yes, he did advise that he didn’t know anything was going on. Just shots was fired. And we was flagged down and advised there was someone shot,” she said.

The city’s 4th shooting in one week’s time — claimed the life of 19 year old Daitwon McCloud. That shooting happened at the Meadows Apartments.

“He was transported by privately owned vehicle, another male subject and taken to the hospital. When I made it there, you know, that’s when they advised he was deceased,” said Wilson.

The ALEA SBI — has been called in to help with the investigations.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings call — Uniontown Police at (334) 628-40-21.

Or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your anonymous tip — could lead to a reward.