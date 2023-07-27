Child on scooter in Auburn seriously injured when hit by car

by WAKA 8

A nine-year-old child riding a scooter has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Auburn.

Police say the child was hit at the intersection of East Glenn Avenue and East University Drive last night around 8:38PM.

Investigators say the child was riding a scooter along the sidewalk when the accident happened. Police say the child’s parent was following behind on a scooter. According to witnesses, both scooters had front and rear lighting on.

Police say the vehicle involved was southbound on East University Drive, attempting to turn right to go westbound on East Glenn Avenue. The driver did not see the scooter’s lights or the child, police say. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The child was taken to Piedmont Hospital before being transferred to UAB Children’s Hospital for surgery.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward. Submit a tip to Auburn Police by calling (334) 246-1391 or emailing police@auburnalabama.org. You may wish to remain anonymous.