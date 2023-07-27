Groundbreaking held for Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex renovations, upgrades

by WAKA 8

Ground has been broken for a major update to the Emory Folmar YMCA Soccer Complex in Montgomery.

The complex will undergo a renovation and upgrade that will make it a professional-level soccer facility.

It will feature eight lighted regulation soccer fields, two new championship stadium fields, seating for 4,000 spectators, a new press box and other improvements.

City and county leaders were on hand for the ceremony today.

The work will be done in two phases. The first is scheduled for completion at the end of September, with the second phase due to be finished by around the beginning of 2024.