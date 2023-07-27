Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham announces “National Night Out”
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has announced details for this year’s National Night Out event.
Cunningham says it will be held on Tuesday, August 1, from 5PM to 8PM at Eastdale Mall, in front of JCPenney. The event is designed to bring the community together with law enforcement to strengthen the community. Events are held nationwide.
Cunningham says this year’s host partners include:
Montgomery County Commission
Montgomery Humane Society
Montgomery Fire & Rescue
Pike Road Volunteer Fire Department
Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama Fish & Game
Signs Now, Montgomery
Troy University Police Department
Buffalo Rock
American Red Cross
Montgomery County Election Center
County Cottage Assisted Living
Alabama Department of Public Health
Montgomery County DA’s Office
Montgomery Police Department
Town of Pike Road
U.S. Attorney’s Office
Haynes Ambulance
Emergency Solutions, LLC
Gulf States Distributors
Alabama National Guard
AUM Police Department
ALEA Driver License Manager (Star ID)
ALEA Aviation
One Place Family Justice Center
Cunningham says this will be a great time for communities to have food, fun and fellowship and to rally together against crime and take back our neighborhoods.
For more information, call (334) 832-1369.