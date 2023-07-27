Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham announces “National Night Out”

by WAKA 8

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has announced details for this year’s National Night Out event.

Cunningham says it will be held on Tuesday, August 1, from 5PM to 8PM at Eastdale Mall, in front of JCPenney. The event is designed to bring the community together with law enforcement to strengthen the community. Events are held nationwide.

Cunningham says this year’s host partners include:

Montgomery County Commission

Montgomery Humane Society

Montgomery Fire & Rescue

Pike Road Volunteer Fire Department

Alabama Department of Corrections

Alabama Fish & Game

Signs Now, Montgomery

Troy University Police Department

Buffalo Rock

American Red Cross

Montgomery County Election Center

County Cottage Assisted Living

Alabama Department of Public Health

Montgomery County DA’s Office

Montgomery Police Department

Town of Pike Road

U.S. Attorney’s Office

Haynes Ambulance

Emergency Solutions, LLC

Gulf States Distributors

Alabama National Guard

AUM Police Department

ALEA Driver License Manager (Star ID)

ALEA Aviation

One Place Family Justice Center

Cunningham says this will be a great time for communities to have food, fun and fellowship and to rally together against crime and take back our neighborhoods.

For more information, call (334) 832-1369.