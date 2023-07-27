Montgomery police make homicide arrest

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say they’ve made an arrest in a man’s shooting death from earlier this month.

Police say they’ve charged 22-year-old Kendarious Young of Montgomery with murder.

He is suspected of killing 25-year-old Melvin Steiner, Jr., of Montgomery on July 10. As WAKA 8 has reported, Steiner and another man, 21-year-old Lamarch Russell, Jr. of Montgomery were shot in the 1200 block of Hugh Street. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Young was taken into custody today by U.S. Marshals and is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

Police say the death of Russell is still under investigation.