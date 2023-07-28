17th annual Gridiron Kickoff features Cadillac Williams, Dan Orlovsky

by WAKA 8

You know football season is just around the corner when it’s time for the annual Gridiron Kickoff event in Montgomery.

The 17th annual dinner celebration was held at Landmark Church of Christ on Thursday night. This year’s guest speakers were Cadillac Williams of Auburn University and Dan Orlovsky, ESPN football analyst.

Williams is now an associate head coach at Auburn following his run as interim head coach last season. He was a running back at Auburn and in the NFL.

Orlovsky was a quarterback in the NFL following his collegiate career at Connecticut.

The event is sponsored by the men’s ministry at the church.