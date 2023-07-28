CW Network adding college football, basketball, NASCAR

by WAKA 8

We have a couple of big programming announcements involving the CW TV network and our CW Montgomery TV station.

First — If you’re a fan of ACC Sports, the CW Network now has the exclusive broadcast rights to 50 ACC football and basketball games. Those start in September and will last into 2027.

Be watching the CW Montgomery for football games every Saturday in the afternoon and in primetime. ACC men’s and women’s basketball will come to the CW in December.

And — NASCAR fans will want to be watching the CW Montgomery. It’s just been announced that the Xfinity racing series will be coming starting in 2025.

The CW Network will be the exclusive home to 33 races annually, along with practice and qualifying. It’s the first time in history that every NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be available on free, over-the-air TV.

In our area, you can get the CW Montgomery on Channel 22 or on Channel 32.2 or on cable or satellite.