by WAKA 8

A man from Evergreen has been killed in a one-car crash in Butler County.

Alabama State Troopers say 29-year-old Johnny Keith Esteban Betton was driving a car that left the roadway and hit several trees. Investigators say he was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 about 18 miles north of Evergreen, in Butler County at about 7:20PM last night.