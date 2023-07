by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead.

Police say at about 12:20 this morning, they were called to South Haardt Drive. That’s where they found 20-year-old David Green of Montgomery, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Police have released no other details. If you have information that could help them, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.