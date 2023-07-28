Two people killed in Coosa County crash

by WAKA 8

Two people have been killed in a wreck in Coosa County.

Alabama State Troopers say 67-year-old William L. Denny of Alexander City, the driver, and 59-year-old Frankie E.W. Armstrong of Titus, the passenger, were both killed when the car they were in collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck driven by 39-year-old Augustus E. Gardner of Madison, Georgia.

Investigators say Denny and Armstrong were both pronounced dead at the scene. Gardner was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 22 about two miles east of Rockford, in Coosa County at about 12:03PM Thursday.