Women’s football clinic held at Troy University

by WAKA 8

WAKA 8 Sports Director Lindsey Bonner got to experience the women’s football clinic at Troy University.

This event is designed to show women the inner workings of a college football program.

“It’s an opportunity for women in the community to come and experience Troy football,” Ginny Sumrall, who’s the wife of Troy head football coach Jon Sumrall, said. “I think the perception is Saturday gameday is just a Saturday, and it’s an opportunity to see it’s a week-long, it’s a years-long process of prepping for one game.”

The ladies not only hit the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, but they got the grand tour around all of the football facilities.