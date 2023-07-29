UPDATE: Search cancelled for missing woman in Demopolis

by WAKA 8

UPDATE: The search for a missing woman in Demopolis has been cancelled. No other details were released.

Original story:

Demopolis police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Police want to find 80-year-old Marjorie Clark Eaves, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

She was last seen on Friday, July 28, 2023 at approximately 9PM wearing a white sweater and black jeans in the area of Highway 43 South in Demopolis.

She is 5’3″ tall and 135 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Marjorie Clark Eaves, please contact the Demopolis Police Department at (334) 289-3073 or call 911.