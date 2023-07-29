Pike Liberal Arts School head football coach Philip Coggins resigns

Philip Coggins has resigned as head football coach and athletic director at Pike Liberal Arts School, effective immediately.

“I am resigning to deal with a family situation. I will not teach or coach for the foreseeable future, I am going to take some time off,” Coggins said in a statement.

“This has been the hardest decision in my life for multiple reasons. The Board, the parents and students have been extremely supportive. My decision has nothing to do with the school or athletics. This is something that I have prayed about and have peace with but is still incredibly difficult. I know this is what is best for both PLAS and my family.”