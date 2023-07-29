Pike Liberal Arts School head football coach Philip Coggins resigns
Philip Coggins has resigned as head football coach and athletic director at Pike Liberal Arts School, effective immediately.
“I am resigning to deal with a family situation. I will not teach or coach for the foreseeable future, I am going to take some time off,” Coggins said in a statement.
“This has been the hardest decision in my life for multiple reasons. The Board, the parents and students have been extremely supportive. My decision has nothing to do with the school or athletics. This is something that I have prayed about and have peace with but is still incredibly difficult. I know this is what is best for both PLAS and my family.”
Board Chair Cory Rushing said, “When we hired Coach Coggins, I was convinced that he was a man of integrity and I feel the same today. With respect for him and his request for privacy, I will not share details of his circumstances but I do ask you all to pray for the Coggins family.
“I want to assure Patriot fans we do have a plan and full confidence that our football and other athletic programs will continue to build with the momentum Coach Coggins started. We thank him for his efforts and wish him well.”
Rushing has named William Moguel the interim head varsity football coach and Donna Copeland the interim athletic director. The school says more information will be released next week after the Board of Trustees meeting.