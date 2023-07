by WAKA 8

A Montgomery man was killed after crashing a Ford Mustang in Autauga County Sunday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Frantuain Williams drove off the roadway, hit an embankment and a tree before the car overturned. Investigators say he was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened at about 2AM on Alabama Highway 14 about two miles west of Autaugaville.