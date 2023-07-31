Hot & Mainly Rain Free Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into August with little change in our weather. High pressure centered west of us over Texas is producing a northwesterly flow over the region. This tends to be a drier setup and we expect this to be the case through midweek. Temps will continue to manage mid to upper 90s for highs. Heat indices will hover between 100 to 105 degrees. Rain chances are slim in this setup but occasionally a complex of storms will follow the upper level wind flow and storms head our way. We’re not seeing that for a few days but later in the week moisture increases and our rain chances go up. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible as we round out the work week. Temps should come down just a bit due to rain activity and cloud cover. Lower to mid 90s are more likely late week. Typical hot and humid conditions are expected for the upcoming weekend. Temps climb into the mid and upper 90s while heat indices hover around 105. Showers and storms will develop in the late afternoon heat. This should provide some relief from the heat at times.