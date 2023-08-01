Auburn names Emily Carosone Associate Head Softball Coach

Auburn Softball

by Lindsey Bonner

After serving five seasons on the Auburn Softball Coaching Staff, Auburn Softball Alum Emily Carosone has been named an Associate Head Coach.

“Emily has been a part of Auburn softball since she was 17 as both a student-athlete and a coach,” said head coach Mickey Dean. “She has shown how much she appreciates the progress of the program and her commitment to that continued growth. We’re excited to have her take on this elevated role with the program.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity in this new role,” Carosone said. “My expectations are to win championships and to continue the pursuit of excellence for the group of young women in this softball program. Being able to contribute to a program and community that has given me so much is a gift. I am thankful to the Lord for continuing to bless me at Auburn University.”

During her time as an assistant coach at Auburn, she helped the Tigers to a 110-60 record.