Jordan-Hare rolls out new Field Suites for the 2023 season

Auburn Football

by Lindsey Bonner

Auburn Athletics and Tigers Unlimited will introduce six new premium field-level suites during the 2023 football season.

Auburn originally introduced the concept back in 2021 with its first suite. This season, there will be not one, but two suites in the southwest and southeast corners of the stadium and then one suites in both the northeast and northwest corners of Jordan-Hare.

The suites will be able to hold between 16 to 24 guests and will come with; televisions, fans, high-top seating, drink rails, and premium food and beverage offerings. The price per person for the suites will range from $200 to $1,250 per guest.

“We are excited to partner with RevelXP inside Jordan-Hare Stadium to enhance the field-level experience we provide for our Auburn family,” said Senior Associate AD for Development, Jacob Jordan. “We are accustomed to their first-class experience provided outside of the stadium and we look forward to bringing additional premium opportunities inside Jordan-Hare. Demand for premium seating is at an all-time high and we are thrilled to be able to bring this elevated experience to our Tigers Unlimited donors.”