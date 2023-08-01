Pay It Forward: Furlesia Bell of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Furlesia Bell founded the organization Triple J Initiative. It stands for “Just Join Jesus,” and it offers a senior feeding program and a summer youth program for kids ages 3-17. There is also a support group for families who have lost loved ones to murder called Murders in Montgomery.

“She has been an advocate for so many people with similar issues. You know, and deaths in their families where the murders were unsolved. And she supports them and she has a group of people that does it as well. Just be a support system and show them they are loved,” said her nominator Theresa Jones.

It began with Bell’s own loss. Her brother Charlie Jay McCord was shot and killed at his barbershop in 2014 and the case is still unsolved.

Through her program, she is able to help others in the same situation.

“I’m blessed from everybody I come in contact with just hearing their stories and being able to sit and talk with them. They help me along in healing. They help me to heal and we help each other. We become family,” said Bell.

For all she does to pay it forward to others in the community, today Stewart Vance of the Vance Law Firm is paying it forward to her.