Phase two of U.S. Highway 82 expansion to begin in Prattville

by WAKA 8

The expansion of U.S. Highway 82 in Prattville will begin its second phase this week.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says this phase involves resurfacing the original two lanes from Alabama Highway 14 to U.S. Highway 31 and replacing the original bridges over Autauga Creek and the Autauga Northern Railroad.

ALDOT says the contractor has started moving equipment to begin demolition of the existing bridges.

The first phase added two new lanes to U.S. Highway 82 from Alabama Highway 14 to U.S. Highway 31 and two new bridges over Autauga Creek and the Autauga Northern Railroad.

Once the second phase of the project is complete, that portion of U.S. Highway 82 will be a four-lane highway.

ALDOT awarded the $10.6 million project to Newell and Bush, Inc., of Montgomery. The work is expected to be complete by Fall 2024.