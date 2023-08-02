Prattville police looking for suspect in case of stolen credit cards

by WAKA 8

Prattville police need your help finding the person suspected of using stolen credit cards.

Police say the pictured suspect stole multiple credit cards and used them at a business on Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery on June 28, 2023, at around 5:47AM.

Investigators say the suspect was seen wearing all black and a black baseball cap. They say he made multiple purchases and left the business in what appears to be a Honda Accord with a paper tag.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the suspect involved. If you can help, call (334) 215-STOP.