Prattville police looking for suspect in case of stolen credit cards
Prattville police need your help finding the person suspected of using stolen credit cards.
Police say the pictured suspect stole multiple credit cards and used them at a business on Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery on June 28, 2023, at around 5:47AM.
Investigators say the suspect was seen wearing all black and a black baseball cap. They say he made multiple purchases and left the business in what appears to be a Honda Accord with a paper tag.
There are no other details available for release at this time.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for the identification of the suspect involved. If you can help, call (334) 215-STOP.