The Trojans open up Fall Camp

Troy Football

by Lindsey Bonner

The Trojans kicked off the 2023 Fall Camp on Wednesday morning with a two-hour practice. Trojan veterans and Head Coach Jon Sumrall welcomed 60 new players to the program as well.

“It was really fun to get around them and watch what the starting point for this team is,” Sumrall said. “It told them, ‘The journey to a thousand miles starts with one step, and today was step one.’ There are four phases to a football team. Phase one is winter workouts; phase two is spring practice; phase three is the summer and phase four is football season, which is why we do all the other work.”